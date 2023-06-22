Man charged with murder in 2021 Albany shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new arrest has been made in a 2021 Albany shooting death.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested Lamario Cobb, 20, on a murder charge in the death of Keith Williams, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Williams was fatally shot and later died from his injuries in Dec. 2021.

Brian Rayshun Thomas was charged in 2022 with felony murder and first-degree home invasion in relation to Williams’ death.

APD said in 2021, that two suspects were wanted after coming into Willaims’ home, shooting him and stealing alcohol.

Cobb was taken to the Dougherty County Jail after he was arrested.

Police say more arrests are expected in the investigation.

If you have any additional information, call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or call investigators at (229) 431-2100.

