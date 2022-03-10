Ask the Expert
Man arrested in Albany December homicide

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a December 2021 homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said Brian Rayshun Thomas, 20, has been charged with felony murder, home invasion in the first degree, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

Thomas is accused of the homicide of Keith Williams, 55. On December 1, 2021, APD began searching for two suspects after Williams was fatally shot inside his home on North Harding.

Two men came inside Williams’ home, shot him, then took a large amount of alcohol, police say.

APD said they were dressed in all-black clothing and left in a black pickup truck where a third man was waiting for them.

Investigators say they are continuing their search for the other suspects.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS  or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

