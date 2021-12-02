Ask the Expert
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in fatal Albany shooting

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting.

A 55-year-old man died after he was fatally shot at his home in the 100 block of North Harding Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police said two men came to his house, shot him, then stole a large amount of alcohol. Officers also say the suspects were dressed in all black and left in a black pickup truck with no tag.

Details are limited at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 to speak with an investigator.

