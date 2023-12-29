Spalding County deputy dies after being shot by suspected gunman, sheriff says

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Spalding County deputy has died after being shot, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s shooting led to an hours-long standoff with the suspected gunman, the sheriff’s office said.

Early Friday morning, the deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call in northern Spalding County, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy “suffered a critical injury” before he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said the identity of the deputy is not being released at this time pending notification of his family, who is out of state.

Todd Lamont Harper is the suspect who was taken into custody. He was booked into Spalding County Jail.

“He is currently in custody in my jail, where he will stay,” Darrell Dix, Spalding County sheriff, said of the suspected gunman. “I’m not going to send him to another sheriff’s jail. He killed my deputy, he’s going to sit in my jail.”

Another deputy was involved in the incident and was taken to a hospital with a possible broken hand, Dix said. The sheriff said he was not shot.

Dix said the deputy’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab for an autopsy.

A GBI spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon that the agency was involved in the investigation.

Following the shooting incident, multiple law enforcement agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, responded to Deason Street and Vineyard Road, which is just outside of Griffin.

Other law enforcement agencies offer condolences:

"Sheriff Labat and the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office extend our deepest condolences to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, family, and friends, as they mourn the loss of one of their deputies killed in the line of duty today," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Our prayers are with the friends and family of the fallen Spalding County Sheriff's Office deputy. Our thoughts and prayers are also with Spalding County Sheriff's Office during this difficult time. Posted by Henry County Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Spalding County. Posted by Byron Georgia Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office also took to Facebook to post its condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of one of their own deputies who was killed in the line of duty earlier today,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff James Woodruff and the staff of the Troup County Sheriff's Office extent our heartfelt condolences and prayers... Posted by Troup County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 29, 2023

“Sending thoughts and prayers to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of one of their own who was killed in the line of duty earlier today,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The men and women of the Montezuma/Oglethorpe Police Departments offers our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of... Posted by Montezuma Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and to the deputy’s family as they mourn their loss today,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “Let us all keep them in our thoughts as they process this terrible loss.”

Our US flag will be at half-staff at the station for the next three days due to the loss of a Police Officer in... Posted by City of Porterdale Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

“Our sincere condolences and prayers are with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of one of their own who was killed in the line of duty earlier today,” the Banks County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

