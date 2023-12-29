Spalding County deputy dies after being shot by suspected gunman, sheriff says

Early Friday morning, the deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call in northern Spalding County.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Spalding County deputy has died after being shot, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s shooting led to an hours-long standoff with the suspected gunman, the sheriff’s office said.

Early Friday morning, the deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call in northern Spalding County, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy “suffered a critical injury” before he died, the sheriff’s office said.

RELATED: ‘They loved him:’ Spalding County sheriff remembers deputy shot, killed in line of duty Friday

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said the identity of the deputy is not being released at this time pending notification of his family, who is out of state.

WATCH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES GATHER AT THE GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION CRIME LAB FOR THE FALLEN DEPUTY:

Todd Lamont Harper is the suspect who was taken into custody. He was booked into Spalding County Jail.

“He is currently in custody in my jail, where he will stay,” Darrell Dix, Spalding County sheriff, said of the suspected gunman. “I’m not going to send him to another sheriff’s jail. He killed my deputy, he’s going to sit in my jail.”

Another deputy was involved in the incident and was taken to a hospital with a possible broken hand, Dix said. The sheriff said he was not shot.

Dix said the deputy’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab for an autopsy.

A GBI spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon that the agency was involved in the investigation.

Following the shooting incident, multiple law enforcement agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, responded to Deason Street and Vineyard Road, which is just outside of Griffin.

Other law enforcement agencies offer condolences:

“Sheriff Labat and the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, family, and friends, as they mourn the loss of one of their deputies killed in the line of duty today,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Our prayers are with the friends and family of the fallen Spalding County Sheriff's Office deputy. Our thoughts and prayers are also with Spalding County Sheriff's Office during this difficult time.

Posted by Henry County Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Spalding County.

Posted by Byron Georgia Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office also took to Facebook to post its condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of one of their own deputies who was killed in the line of duty earlier today,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff James Woodruff and the staff of the Troup County Sheriff's Office extent our heartfelt condolences and prayers...

Posted by Troup County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 29, 2023

“Sending thoughts and prayers to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of one of their own who was killed in the line of duty earlier today,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The men and women of the Montezuma/Oglethorpe Police Departments offers our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of...

Posted by Montezuma Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and to the deputy’s family as they mourn their loss today,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “Let us all keep them in our thoughts as they process this terrible loss.”

Our US flag will be at half-staff at the station for the next three days due to the loss of a Police Officer in...

Posted by City of Porterdale Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

“Our sincere condolences and prayers are with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office as they mourn the loss of one of their own who was killed in the line of duty earlier today,” the Banks County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

From all of us at WALB, we wish you nothing but the best in Knoxville and beyond, Bruce!

Farewell to WALB General Manager, VP Bruce Austin

Updated: 1 hour ago
From all of us at WALB, we wish you nothing but the best in Knoxville and beyond, Bruce!

Community

Join us for a WALB News special ‘2023 – A Year in Good News’ a show highlighting good deeds...

WALB's 2023 A Year in Good News

Updated: 2 hours ago
Join us for a WALB News special ‘2023 – A Year in Good News’ a show highlighting good deeds and acts of kindness in South Georgia.

Lowndes

Hope in Action has grown to serve 22 children, while educating them on homelessness and the...

South Georgia mother starts nonprofit to benefit homeless and teens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittanye Blake
A South Georgia mother is giving back to the community after experiencing homelessness with her children.

Dougherty

WALB News spoke with Chief Michael Persley about how despite the violence, he has hope for the...

Albany’s police chief talks the department’s priorities for 2024

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Riley Armant
WALB News spoke with Chief Michael Persley about how despite the violence, he has hope for the future of Albany.

Latest News

Calhoun

Martel Dorsey, 32, died in custody at Calhoun State Prison. After an altercation where several...

Mother demands answers for son’s death at Calhoun State Prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Seth Feiner and Mackenzie Petrie
There have been over 30 inmate deaths in 2023 alone, according to 11Alive.

Dougherty County News

Every donation made to Albany Humane from now until December 31st will be matched until they...

Donations save abandoned Albany dogs, here’s how you can help

Updated: 4 hours ago
Every donation made to Albany Humane from now until December 31st will be matched until they reach their goal of $10,000.

Lowndes County News

In less than a year, the nonprofit has grown to serve 22 children, while educating them on...

Lowndes Co. mother starts nonprofit to help homeless and teen populations

Updated: 4 hours ago
In less than a year, the nonprofit has grown to serve 22 children, while educating them on homelessness and the importance of serving the community.

Calhoun County News

He died months before his likely release.

Mother demands answers for son’s death at Calhoun State Prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
He died months before his likely release.

Dougherty

Chief Persley says anyone convicted of theft by taking felony charges can spend up to 10 years...

Preventing motor vehicle theft in South Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Petrie
Chief Persley says anyone convicted of theft by taking felony charges can spend up to 10 years in prison.

Lowndes County News

The nonprofit has grown to serve 22 children, while educating them on homelessness and the...

South Ga. mother starts nonprofit to benefit homeless and teens

Updated: 4 hours ago
The nonprofit has grown to serve 22 children, while educating them on homelessness and the importance of serving the community.