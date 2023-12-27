We're Hiring Wednesday
1 killed in Miller County truck vs. truck crash

An investigation into the crash is still active.(Source: KNOE)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after an accident in Miller County.

On Saturday, December 23, a Toyota Tundra was driving north on State Route 45 near an intersection on Helms Road. At the same time, a Dodge Ram truck was driving South on Route 45 toward the same intersection.

The Tundra reportedly did not stay in its lane while driving around a curve, then crossed the center line and hit the Dodge on the front left side, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The Ram spun after being hit. Both vehicles came to a stop without flipping or tipping over, per the crash report.

The driver of the Tundra was then pronounced dead after state troopers arrived at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is still active.

