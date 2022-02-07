Miss Albany writes, dedicates book inspired by teacher

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Teachers make a big impact on kids every day, sometimes without even noticing. One in Lee County did just that — inspiring one of her students to write a book years later.

Miss Albany Sarah Jane Houston, also a senior at Lee County High School, was born with clogged tear ducts. As a child, she was diagnosed as legally blind and had multiple corrective eye surgeries.

“I’ve never been able to see well. When I was younger, I was told I’d never be able to drive. But luckily, there’s been new sciences. It’s still hard to see and I don’t have peripheral vision,” Houston said.

Because of her sight, she had to wear thick glasses, different from her classmates. On the first day of school, they drew attention.

“Your eyes look so big they’re really, really large. Those words went into her ears and straight down to her heart.” Houston said one of her classmates.

Christie Willis, Houston’s first grade teacher, did what she could.

Houston dedicated the book to Willis. After the comment, she went and put on her own pair of glasses.

The book was dedicated to Christie Willis, Houston's first grade teacher. (WALB)

Houston hopes this book will inspire other kids to embrace their differences.

“I really hope that they know that their glasses do not define them, who they are. How they treat others is what defines them, so I hope they’re able to identify themselves within this book, and that they have something to relate to,” said Houston.

