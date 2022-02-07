Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Miss Albany writes, dedicates book inspired by teacher

The book was inspired by her first grade teacher.
The book was inspired by her first grade teacher.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Teachers make a big impact on kids every day, sometimes without even noticing. One in Lee County did just that — inspiring one of her students to write a book years later.

Miss Albany Sarah Jane Houston, also a senior at Lee County High School, was born with clogged tear ducts. As a child, she was diagnosed as legally blind and had multiple corrective eye surgeries.

“I’ve never been able to see well. When I was younger, I was told I’d never be able to drive. But luckily, there’s been new sciences. It’s still hard to see and I don’t have peripheral vision,” Houston said.

Miss Albany Sarah Jane Houston, also a senior at Lee County High School, was born with clogged...
Miss Albany Sarah Jane Houston, also a senior at Lee County High School, was born with clogged tear ducts. As a child, she was diagnosed as legally blind and had multiple corrective eye surgeries.(WALB)

Because of her sight, she had to wear thick glasses, different from her classmates. On the first day of school, they drew attention.

“Your eyes look so big they’re really, really large. Those words went into her ears and straight down to her heart.” Houston said one of her classmates.

Christie Willis, Houston’s first grade teacher, did what she could.

Houston dedicated the book to Willis. After the comment, she went and put on her own pair of glasses.

The book was dedicated to Christie Willis, Houston's first grade teacher.
The book was dedicated to Christie Willis, Houston's first grade teacher. (WALB)

Houston hopes this book will inspire other kids to embrace their differences.

“I really hope that they know that their glasses do not define them, who they are. How they treat others is what defines them, so I hope they’re able to identify themselves within this book, and that they have something to relate to,” said Houston.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two separate accidents happened Friday morning, according to Albany police.
2 killed in separate fatal Albany accidents
Piggly Wiggly on W. Gordon Ave. is seeing an impact beyond the checkout line.
New Albany grocery store jobs helping reduce unemployment numbers
Kontara Woods was charged with trafficking a schedule II-cocaine, possession of marijuana with...
Anonymous tip leads to Valdosta drug bust
Everett Mayes, Jr., 25, was convicted by a jury Thursday for malice and felony murder, home...
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of off-duty correctional officer
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Latest News

Heath Thomas Register, 41, pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, two counts of...
Cordele man sentenced in 2020 killing, kidnapping
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area in Douglas.
Train derails in Douglas