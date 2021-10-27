Illusionist to attempt to break world record at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Something very unique will be happening Friday at Wild Adventures.

A master illusionist is going to try to beat the Guinness World Record for the most straitjacket escapes in eight hours. Currently, the record stands at 193 escapes. It was set in the United Kingdom about 18 years ago.

Jackson Rayne hopes to challenge that record.

Rayne previously held two other Guinness World Records, the fastest escape from a straitjacket and the most escapes from a straitjacket in one hour.

“Why not? Straight jackets are fun. Well, when I was 17 years old, I thought it would be fun to get into escapes. Being a magician, you need to be able to do some escapes. My parents thought it would be fun to get a straitjacket for Christmas, and that’s how I got into it. Well, I asked for that for Christmas,” explained Rayne.

Illusionist Jackson Rayne (WALB)

That’s how it all began.

Rayne said straitjackets have historical relevance in magic.

The one pictured below is the only jacket Guinness World Record accepts.

Illusionist Jackson Rayne will attempt to break a record this Friday at Wild Adventures. (WALB)

It’s real and considered the most difficult one to escape, making it challenging and more interesting.

Rayne encourages everyone to come out and be a part of history and help support him as he attempts to break the current record.

Guests will be able to witness the attempt in person or live streamed on the park’s Facebook page.

It will all start at 12:15 p.m.

