South Georgia Selfie Museum opens in Downtown Valdosta

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A picture-worthy business has opened in Downtown Valdosta.

There is no such thing as too many selfies. Whether you’re feeling tropical or rich, “South Georgia Selfie Museum” is bringing you all the picture-worthy backdrops you need.

The new museum hopes to offer a unique experience that will benefit the entire community.

“As soon as we walked in the door, Jazmin was like ‘we can do this,” said Kwinetta Moore, co-owner of the museum.

It all started with a trip to Miami.

Moore and her business partner, Jazmine Rainge, visited a selfie museum and it sparked their inspiration.

The duo felt South Georgia needed an attraction like it.

“Before we even came back to Valdosta, we were already on our phones trying to find commercial spaces. And as soon as we got back, we had a building within a week and a half,” said Moore.

They secured a location in the heart of downtown.

The ladies got busy from the end of May to now.

Moore says what people were posting on social media inspired a lot of the staged rooms and backdrops.

They added some personal twists, did a lot of artwork, and labor themselves.

“So we have already been connecting with people from everywhere, not just from Valdosta State, but also people from the public school system because we want to build those relationships,” said Moore.

A space for the whole community to use.

Not only for influencers but also photographers with their clients.

You can book the place for shoots, and birthdays or corporate parties.

The backdrops will be changed seasonally.

“We’re excited, we’re here now and this is for the people. I mean we put our hard work into it but this is for the people to enjoy and I’m so excited that it’s something interactive,” said Moore.

The grand opening is Saturday at noon, it’s located on 124 North Patterson Street.

For more details and ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

