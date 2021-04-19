GHSA denies Valdosta Wildcats’ appeal to drop sanctions

THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia High School Association (GHSA) denied Valdosta City School’s (VCS) appeal to drop charges against its high school football program. The board voted unanimously after hearing several hours of testimony, according to GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines.
The Wildcats were cited on April 8 in connection to an investigation into recruitment and lack of administrative control.
VCS Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason confirmed to WALB News 10, representatives of Valdosta City Schools plan to appeal at the next level, which is the State Executive Committee. At this time, a date has not been determined for that appeal hearing.
In a letter to the school, GHSA found that “it is clear that Valdosta High School Coach Rush Propst and other Valdosta High School boosters recruited and used undue influence in connection with the transfers of several student athletes to Valdosta High School.”
Cason, the VCS athletics director, and parents of students named in the sanctions were among those who attended the April 19 appeal hearing. A representative for the district confirmed Rush Propst did not appear, as advised by legal counsel.
Click here to view GHSA’s appeal process.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.