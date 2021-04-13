Valdosta High football players ruled ineligible, program reprimanded

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) issued several reprimands against the Valdosta High School Wildcats football program.
The ruling follows an investigation into an infamous secret recording and 64-page deposition against Head Football Coach Rush Propst.
Here is the ruling from GHSA:
- More 2020 season games will be forfeited
- Five players — Jacob Garcia, Tahj Sanders, Amari Jones, Jamad Willis and Ty’Li Lewis — will be ruled ineligible
- $5,000 fine
- On probation from 2021 season play and banned from 2021 post-season play
GHSA issued a penalty letter to Valdosta High School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason about the ruling.
In the letter, GHSA found that “it is clear that Valdosta High School Coach Rush Propst and other Valdosta High School boosters recruited and used undue influence in connection with the transfers” of several student athletes to Valdosta High School.
GHSA also determined it was not an isolated instance.
The letter claims Propst and Valdosta Touchdown Club members “have on other occasion, contacted other student athletes or their families and provided gifts of money, payment of utilities, and housing incentives in an attempt to persuade those student athletes to transfer to Valdosta High School.”
“Finally, it is clear that Coach Propst and certain members of the Valdosta Touchdown Club or other boosters have acted outside the direct and complete control of the administrative head of Valdosta High School,” the letter states.
GHSA said Valdosta High can appeal the decision within seven days.
Read the full letter below:
There is a pending investigation into Propst with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. On Tuesday, GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines told WALB News 10 if there are any ethical allegations, those would be referred to the standards commission.
