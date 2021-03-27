Records Request Sees New Developments After Propst’s Suspension

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - New insight into when and who at Valdosta City Schools knew about the infamous recording and a 64-page deposition against head football coach Rush Propst.
Prospt has been under heavy scrutiny since February.
In an open records request, we uncovered state and school officials became aware of the recording on March 3, the school board placed Propst on paid leave on March 9.
Valdosta City Schools and the GHSA have since started an investigation into those accusations.
There’s also a pending investigation with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. The GPSC will decide whether to open an investigation next month.
In the response to our records request, we did find conflicting communication about finances within the football program.
In an email to Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason, Propst claims there are inadequate funds within the Touchdown Club, saying the Club cannot pick up additional costs for the football program.
There are also multiple emails noting outstanding balances and back-and-forth between who is responsible for the purchases, the school, or the Club.
These emails bring into question allegations of Propst requesting money from the Club for personal use and recruits, but we won’t know the answer until governing authorities investigate.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.