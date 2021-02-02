Here’s how to get prepared for severe weather

Severe weather during a pandemic can have an even greater impact on the Red Cross’s ability to collect life-saving blood product because of increased canceled blood drives and decreased donor turnout in impacted areas. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. If you are feeling well, please make an appointment today to give by sung the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling (1-800) RED CROSS.