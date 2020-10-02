Albany mayor responds to letter sent to Dougherty commission; Kemp’s latest COVID-19 executive orders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said he does not need a response letter from Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.
Cohilas said he would respond with a letter of his own. But, Dorough said it’s not necessary.
The mayor said he wants the county commission to consider a few items during its future meetings.
“I don’t need a letter from Mr. Cohilas. I just want the county commission to vote yes or no on these three items," said Dorough.
Those items include allowing county residents to elect future tax commissioners, rather than county commission appointing them, helping the city pay for a healthcare cost study and appointing equal members of the city and county commission to two-state authorities.
Dorough said that the city commission wants to present these issues to the local delegation for action in the Georgia General Assembly, but can’t until the county commission makes their stance known.
“I didn’t need all a diatribe. I just want the county commission to discuss these items and take action. Therefore, we would be in a position with the local delegation to say, ‘We support it. The county commission does not support it, or does support it.' And then the process can move forward,” said Dorough.
Dorough also responded after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order this week. It outlines current COVID-19 restrictions. It went into effect Thursday and runs through Oct. 15.
Dorough said although another extension may frustrate some, it may be necessary to protect others.
“I understand folks are frustrated. We’ve been dealing with this now since March, but if the governor sees fit to extend the executive order, that is confirmation that we continue to have a problem," said Dorough.
The governor also extended the statewide public health emergency until Nov. 9 in a separate order.
Dorough said although this makes some state emergency funding available, additional funding would have to come from Congress.
“At this point in time, we are in a state of emergency. And there are state laws that make GEMA funds are available. But primarily, the real issue is whether or not another stimulus will be enacted by Congress, because that’s where the real money is. And actually, a lot of the GEMA and other state EMAs follow federal allocations of funds," said Dorough.
To take effect, the Senate must approve the $2.2. trillion stimulus package the House passed Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.