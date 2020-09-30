Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 order, public state of emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order extending the current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health state of emergency.
The new order takes effect Oct. 1 at midnight and runs through Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m, while the public health emergency is extended until Nov. 9.
Under this executive order, nearly all previous guidelines and restrictions pertaining to the state of Georgia’s COVID-19 pandemic response remain unchanged.
The minimum changes include:
- Following CDC guidance, workers at restaurants and bars may return to work once they have been symptom-free for 24 hours following a known or suspected positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
- Allowing for certain SAT/ACT test score deadlines to be extended for HOPE and Zell eligibility.
You can read the new executive order here:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.