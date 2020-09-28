Cohlias responds to Albany mayor’s ‘bizarre’ letter

“And when I say the letter is bizarre, it’s bizarre that you know, we’ve come so far in trying to build collaboration and then, it’s interesting to get a letter from the mayor, trying to tell the county how to spend $1.7 million of its own darn money. And then, apparently, he doesn’t have consensus for that on his own commission. So, I’ll draft the letter, and circulate it to everyone but I don’t intend on spending a lot of time chasing them and tilting at windmills. We are adjourned," said Cohilas.