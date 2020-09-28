Cohlias responds to Albany mayor’s ‘bizarre’ letter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohlias responded after Bo Dorough, Albany’s mayor, sent a letter to the county commission.
According to a copy of the letter the county provided, Dorough is asking for three things:
- That the county reconsiders the location to build a tennis center. The mayor would like for it to be built near the Albany Civic Center, rather than near Albany State University West campus.
- That county residents be allowed to elect future tax commissioners, rather than county commission appointing them.
- That the county helps the city pay for a healthcare cost study.
During Monday’s county commission meeting, Cohilas said he will respond with a letter of his own.
“And when I say the letter is bizarre, it’s bizarre that you know, we’ve come so far in trying to build collaboration and then, it’s interesting to get a letter from the mayor, trying to tell the county how to spend $1.7 million of its own darn money. And then, apparently, he doesn’t have consensus for that on his own commission. So, I’ll draft the letter, and circulate it to everyone but I don’t intend on spending a lot of time chasing them and tilting at windmills. We are adjourned," said Cohilas.
WALB reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but the mayor, along with the rest of the city commission, is out of town for a commission retreat.
