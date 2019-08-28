$28 million investment comes to Quitman

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A new business in South Georgia is investing $28 million and creating dozens of jobs in Quitman.
Now up and running, a 750,000 square foot building has become Aviagen’s largest facility.
The Brooks County Development Authority said this is an investment in the community.
After becoming fully operational in May, the company hosted its grand opening last week.
With the ability to set 1.1 million eggs per week, the facility is expected to bring up to 100 permanent jobs to the community.
A feat that Tiffany Holmes, with the Brooks County Development Authority, said could mean great things for the community.
“Providing 100 people with employment, they are then going to have a check that they can turn around and spend in our local stores, at gas stations or pay their rent or their bills. It really just kind of adds some economic stability for our local citizens," said Holmes.
Holmes said that they have a had an overwhelmingly positive response from the community about the project. She said that the new company is already like an extension of the Brooks County family.
This is Aviagen’s ninth facility in the United States.
According to Aviagen, the Quitman GP hatchery will enable the company to better serve the needs of customers in the U.S. and abroad, while meeting an ever-increasing demand for quality breeding stock.
