Valdosta braces for three store closures in coming months

Two Winn-Dixie stores, one on Bemiss Road and the other on Madison Highway, as well as the Toys "R" Us on St. Augustine Road, will be closing in Valdosta.

Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce President Myrna Ballard said that herself and the city council are concerned about what this means for residents on the south side of Valdosta.

Ballard said that Winn-Dixie on Madison Highway has been a great resource to community members who live in that area.

"Winn Dixie has been such a great resource for the people who live in that general area and we need to make certain that we work very, very hard to find a replacement for that Winn-Dixie," said Ballard.

As for the Toys "R" Us, Ballard said that the store has been a part of the community for some time and although she hates to see it go, she hopes that opportunities will arise for local businesses.

