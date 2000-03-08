WALB Home Page - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

  • GSW tabs Rodriguez as women's soccer coach

    GSW tabs Rodriguez as women's soccer coach

    Friday, March 24 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-03-24 18:11:25 GMT
    Enrique Rodriguez- Courtesy: UGA AthleticsEnrique Rodriguez- Courtesy: UGA Athletics

    Georgia Southwestern has named Enrique Rodriguez as the Lady Hurricanes' new head soccer coach. Rodriguez comes to Americus from Georgia, where he served as a volunteer coach for the Lady Bulldogs since January 2015.

  • GISA golf teams in tune up mode

    GISA golf teams in tune up mode

    Friday, March 24 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-03-24 04:01:41 GMT

    Golfers for south Georgia high school teams plan to spend the next few weeks tuning up their games, hoping to be in peak form in late April for the state championships.

  • Georgia Firebirds turn to Turner at quarterback

    Georgia Firebirds turn to Turner at quarterback

    Thursday, March 23 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-03-24 03:30:03 GMT
    Percy Turner sports No. 10 (Source: WALB)Percy Turner sports No. 10 (Source: WALB)

    The Georgia Firebirds are off to an 0-1 start to their sophomore campaign, and it wasn't pretty. Now head coach Antwone Savage is making a major change.

