$10,000 is up for grabs if you can help law enforcement catch a team of burglars. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office along with the Leslie Police Department are on the lookout for who burglarized two farms and one company in that county back in February.More >>
Dougherty County's Chairman said he hopes FEMA disaster teams will remain in South Georgia another month.More >>
Crews are working tirelessly at Tift Park, as the 90-day deadline for storm one cleanup approaches.More >>
A man who has captured the hearts of many folks here in south Georgia is now the target of a heartbreaking crime.More >>
Larry Johnson, who was arrested in Worth County in June of 2012, entered a plea deal to serve probation, and pay a fine, recently.More >>
Actress Caitlin Carmichael, 12, a Tifton native, is among an ensemble cast of child actors who won a Young Entertainer Award at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California.More >>
In an unexpected move, Dougherty County Administrator Richard Crowdis told members of the county commission that he will be retiring at the end of this year.More >>
The future leaders of Albany got a chance to learn about possible careers Friday. Robert H. Harvey Elementary school had it's first career day.More >>
Early reports suggest a shooting in France is crime or gang-related.More >>
In order to make room for the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, Southside Middle School will close.More >>
A Thomasville teacher received a big surprise on Friday at Harper Elementary School. Kelly Ellis, a third grade teacher, was honored as teacher of the year.More >>
A mother said she was outraged to learn that a Lowndes County bus driver was arrested for a DUI. This comes after Amanda Mullinax was arrested Tuesday afternoon for a DUI, while driving a school bus full of students.More >>
This weekend is all about wildlife for many families across South Georgia, thanks to a BioBlitz. The event at the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm invites kids and adults alike to survey the land for native species.More >>
A major employer in Crisp County will expand in the coming months. Marvair, one of the leading industries in Cordele, has bought the Eubank Wallmount Product Family from the National Coil Company.More >>
One man is custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in Lee County.More >>
Just before 3:00 a.m. Trooper Strickland attempted to pullover 28-year-old Willie Sheard of Albany, at Lovers Lane Road, near Forrester Parkway.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard has dedicated March 2017 to all those who support the Red Cross mission.More >>
Folks are setting up at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds for Saturday's festival. There will be musical performances, vendors, even free pizza!More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Carolyn Edwards is now charged with Two counts of Simple Battery and two counts of Exploitation Of an Elderly Person. According to a report, the victim was an 87 year old patient. So far it hasn't been confirmed if Edwards was the caretaker of that man but that the incident did happen at Magnolia Manor in Moultrie.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that the newly refurbished Interstate 75 north and south rest areas in Turner County will reopen Monday.More >>
First responders are on scene at a collision at the busy intersection of North Slappey Blvd. and Ledo Road. This is near Wendy's and Sunbelt Fordtown. It's best to avoid this area for the time being. We will have details when they become available. Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.More >>
Thousands are expected to attend one of south Georgia's most popular festivals this weekend.More >>
Construction on a 62,000-square-foot distribution facility is underway at the industrial park in Tifton. Piedmont National Corporation and the Tift County Development Authority made the announcement Thursday.More >>
Douglas Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday morning shooting.More >>
Douglas Police have named a suspect they're searching for in a Thursday morning shooting.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public's help again in search of a missing teen. Mariah Walton, 14, has run away for the second time this week and she is frequently in the area of Forsyth St. and Bell St.More >>
Work on Talbotton Road in Columbus is set to continue next week.More >>
A LaGrange teen is making big strides as she won the Miss Callaway High School pageant and received a full ride to the University of Alabama. Iyanla Mosley, who is a senior, participated and won the title of Miss Callaway High School 2017 Thursday night.More >>
This weekend is all about wildlife for many families across South Georgia, thanks to a BioBlitz. The event at the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm invites kids and adults alike to survey the land for native species.More >>
Georgia Southwestern has named Enrique Rodriguez as the Lady Hurricanes' new head soccer coach. Rodriguez comes to Americus from Georgia, where he served as a volunteer coach for the Lady Bulldogs since January 2015.More >>
Golfers for south Georgia high school teams plan to spend the next few weeks tuning up their games, hoping to be in peak form in late April for the state championships.More >>
The Georgia Firebirds are off to an 0-1 start to their sophomore campaign, and it wasn't pretty. Now head coach Antwone Savage is making a major change.More >>
This year's Monroe girls track and field team may not be the most experienced you'll find, but the Lady Tornadoes don't believe that changes anything about their expectations.More >>
The Georgia Bulldogs don't want any complacency during this year's spring practice.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>
The community came together to lend a hand to volunteers and residents that have been living without power.More >>
Mugshots from various crimes committed during the month of December.More >>
Mugshots from various crimes committed during the month of November.More >>
The Albany Police Department has charged 14 people, including two juveniles, after a shooting.More >>
Check out some Throwback Thursday Halloween costumes from the WALB News team!More >>
Leave the ordinary behind when you get away with Jerry Nolan. You never know what his next destination will be.More >>
