Southeastern Grocers to close 94 stores, file for bankruptcy

Several Southeastern Grocers stores will close in Southwest Georgia. (Source: Southeastern Grocers website)

Southeastern Grocers will be closing several of its stores within the next 90 days.

The parent company to Harveys, Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo and Fresco y Más has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement and will voluntarily file pre-packaged chapter 11 cases to efficiently execute its restructuring.

Within the next three months, Southeastern Grocers will close 94 of its underperforming locations, several of which are in Southwest Georgia.

Below is the full list of stores SE Grocers will be closing:

SE Grocers said it "will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on."

