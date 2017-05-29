No injuries after small plane crash lands in Early County

No one was hurt when a small plane crashed Sunday night in Early County.

A detective with the Early County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7:40 p.m. on Mill Pond Road.

The plane flipped upside down and two people were on board at the time.

Officials with Blakely Fire Department responded.

The fire chief said something happened with the landing.

It happened at the pilot's personal landing strip.

