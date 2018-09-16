Skip to content
2 sent to hospital after GSP cruiser wrecks
A mini-van and a GSP cruiser collided Monday morning in Thomasville, sending both drivers to the hospital.
By
WALB News Team
Published 1h at 11:00 AM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 18
By
RNN Staff
Published 56m at 11:29 AM
Homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
By
WALB News Team
Published 3h at 9:09 AM
Concerns still remain after 2017 storms
By
Asia Wilson
Published 3:14 AM at 3:14 AM
Teen seriously injured after being struck by car in Albany
Published 2:59 AM at 2:59 AM
91
Currently in
Albany, GA
Full Forecast
Albany Church burglarized twice in one month
By
Asia Wilson
Published September 16, 2018 at 9:48 AM
Stream news, weather and entertainment
Download the WALB News 10 Weather App
California teenager finds a purse with $10k inside, returns to police
The high school junior ended up finding way more than identification. He found more cash than he says he’s ever seen in his life.
September 16
September 16
Albany Church burglarized twice in one month
The Pastor of Christian Covenant Church said a series of recent burglaries at their church has left their congregation upset.
By
Asia Wilson
September 16
September 16
Phi Beta Sigma holds State Leadership Conference at ASU
Over 200 men from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., will walk away from a State Leadership Conference this weekend, with tools to get ahead in life.
By
Asia Wilson
September 16
September 16
Senior Citizens recognized during 12th Annual Legacy Tea
By
Asia Wilson
Clay Spot celebrates 20 years of business
By
Marilyn Parker
Recycling event expands intake with medicine and electronics
By
Marilyn Parker
ADICA retreat discusses plans to redevelop city
The Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority or ADICA met Saturday to discuss ways to make the organization better for people in the community.
By
Marilyn Parker
September 15
September 15
UPDATE: 3 dead in Cook County wreck
3 dead in cook county wreck
By
Kim McCullough
September 15
September 15
Sheriff’s office warns of phone scams after 30 reports in one day
By
Emileigh Forrester
Published September 14, 2018 at 9:59 PM
Moody AFB airmen prepared if needed for search and rescue during Florence
By
Emileigh Forrester
Published September 14, 2018 at 9:44 PM
United Way of Southwest GA needs help with annual fundraiser
By
Asia Wilson
Published September 14, 2018 at 9:08 PM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Published 1h at 11:09 AM
S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness
By
RNN Staff
Published 3h at 8:54 AM
Pollution fears: Swollen rivers swamp ash dumps, hog farms
Flooded rivers in North Carolina have begun to swamp coal ash dumps and low-lying hog farms, raising pollution concerns as swollen waterways approach their crests
By
MICHAEL BIESECKER
4h
4h
Kavanaugh denies allegation anew, arrives at White House
Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of a decades-old sexual assault are both indicating they would testify to a Senate panel
By
ALAN FRAM and
LISA MASCARO
4h
4h
Rams fall in home opener
Albany State falls in home opener to West Georgia 45-21.
By
John Barron
Published September 15, 2018 at 9:35 PM
Week 5 play of the week nominees
By
John Barron
September 15
September 15
Rams getting set to defend the Coliseum against West Georgia
By
John Barron
September 15
September 15
Game of the Week (9/14/18): Indians looking for payback against Panthers
By
John Barron
September 14
September 14
Baconton Charter home stadium near completion
Baconton Charter has played its home football games at Centennial Stadium in Camila since it’s football program begin in 2010.In about a month, they'll finally play games in their own stadium.
By
Theo Dorsey
September 13
September 13
The best burger in Georgia has a pretty distinct name
Meet the Megalodon – the monster that once roamed the U.S. coast
This museum is home to the world’s largest collection of Jim Henson puppets
Tequila-infused Ceviche at Maya Mexican Grill and Tequila Lounge
Sheriff’s office warns of phone scams after 30 reports in one day
By
Emileigh Forrester
United Way of Southwest GA needs help with annual fundraiser
By
Asia Wilson
Spring Creek Boardwalk to get new signs with grant funds
By
Asia Wilson
Tifton community development opens new facility
By
Marilyn Parker
Tift Regional celebrates new musculoskeletal center
By
Marilyn Parker
West Nile virus in Dougherty County
Two Dougherty Co. residents diagnosed with West Nile Virus
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
Health officials work to solve Albany's food desert problem
By
Grason Passmore
Albany school stresses importance of physical, mental health of students
By
'Hang in there': Woman says boss placed lynching image on her desk
By
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 18
By
RNN Staff
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Hurricane Florence cuts off road access to N. Carolina city
By
S. Carolina woman fled to Florida from Florence and was greeted with a stranger’s kindness
By
RNN Staff
Judge weighs whether Georgia must switch to paper ballots
Kemp, Abrams agree to 2 televised debates
‘Unbelievable’: Bald eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Debate continues over crucial Thomasville city official positions
By
Paige Dauer
Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle makes a stop in Albany
By