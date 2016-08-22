Interest in gymnastics spikes as Olympics wrap up

The 2016 Summer Olympics are now history, but the impact of the games is still being felt throughout South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

More kids are showing interest in gymnastics now that they have seen the 2016 Olympic team. (Source: WALB)

Coaches said that new students always pop up this time of year, but the Olympics act as a multiplier.

The Olympics was an impressive sight, and kids from all across South Georgia have been watching.

With the Olympics coming to a close, Tifton Gymnastics coaches said kids are increasingly looking to flip into the action.

"So, lots of people get that have never thought about it before see it, get excited about it, the kids are excited about it. They want to try that. They want to do that because they are always flipping anyway," said Coach Jill Bergeron.

Head Coach Alexa Bergeron said that their gym 'Dream It Gymnastics' has seen an increase of up to 25 percent in enrollment since the start of the Summer Games.

And a lot of times kids come in excited ready to do what they've seen on TV. Alexa said the sport isn't that easy, so, she focuses on gradual progression.

"Just have fun with them. Teach them, help them learn and just make sure they're safe. There's no reason to motivate them. They are just happy to be here," explained Alexa.

And Dream It Gymnastics is set up to help out those beginners, straps help new students stay on the bars and pits allow new students to learn and fall in without getting hurt.

Jill said successful US gymnastics teams like those in 2012 and 2016 really spike attendance, she also said that success breeds even more skilled gymnasts throughout the county.

"We're seeing the fruits of those labors from 1996 and will continue to see kids that are six years old that are watching. You know, they've still got ten years. So, we will continue to see it grow and change," said Jill.

And, more kids across the nation in search of a perfect ten is something both said they are excited to be a part of.

Coaches said that they've recently added staff members to help meet overall demand.

