Turner Co. Elementary highlights TeleHealth Clinic for National Rural Health Day

As part of National Rural Health Day, Turner County Elementary School highlighted it's TeleHealth Clinic that they started back in 2012 for students and faculty.

Students can make an appointment with their parent's permission and see a doctor through a computer at school.

The doctor can diagnose the patient remotely and receive information from medical instruments connected to the computer.

"Having the Clinic right here we can get the appointment the same day and then they are able to get the appointment, be seen, and then they are able to go back to class and their prescriptions are called into the pharmacy of their choice," said the Health Clinic Coordinator Gwendolyn Mathis.

There are also TeleHealth clinics at Turner County Special Services, Pre-K, middle and high schools.

