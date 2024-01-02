Son’s actions recognized after father’s death on Lake Blackshear

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia family and first responders are recognizing the courageous act of a young man who tried to save his father’s life.

On Dec. 30, 51-year-old Jeffrey McKenzie was fishing here at Lake Blackshear with his son when he suddenly suffered from a medical episode that caused him to fall overboard.

Hunter McKenzie, Jeffrey’s son, said he watched the moment his dad Jeffrey fell into the water and immediately sprung into action.

“Holding him trying to get him up on the boat, not working. So I was just holding him with his head above water,” he said. “Even though my right arm was getting tired and I was kind of losing grip, I never let go.”

Hunter tried to use his safety whistle and call out for help but no one heard him. That’s when he found his father’s phone and called 911—all while still holding his father above the water. It took an hour for EMS and first responders to find them at the Campers Haven Boat Ramp.

Jeffrey was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. But Hunter’s mom Shelby McKenzie is grateful for her son’s actions.

" So I call him my hero... because he brought his daddy home,” she said.

Hunter is autistic and epileptic which is also why first responders and Department of Natural Resources Division (DNR) agents were so impressed with the way he handled the whole incident. They awarded him a medal of honor.

Hunter McKenzie was awarded a medal of honor by the Georgia DNR for his acts of bravery. (walb)

“For an act of bravery and honor and self-control and just giving it my all,” Hunter said.

While an official cause of death hasn’t been determined, Jeffrey’s family said they believe he died from heart complications.

“We’d plan so much for the year. Right now, things are upside down,” Shelby said.

Jeffrey’s family is choosing to remember him for a lot of things including his love for the outdoors.

“The best way to remember him would be talking about you know all the good times, all just the different times and kind of celebrating him,” said Brianna McKenzie, Jeffrey’s daughter.

Jeffrey previously worked with Lee County Fire and EMS before choosing to take a break a few years ago. Many people throughout the community remember him as a friendly, outgoing person who would help anyone in need.

Jeffrey McKenzie is remembered by many as a man who loved fishing and the outdoors. (walb)

“He was taking motions to get back to being on the truck with paramedics but unfortunately this happened first,” Shelby said.

While the McKenzie family is coping with their sudden loss, they are also reflecting on the brave actions Hunter took to bring his father’s body home.

A family now without a father and husband after an unexpected death happened at Lake Blackshear.

