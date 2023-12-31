Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been pronounced dead while fishing with his son on Lake Blackshear on Saturday evening, according to officials.

Officials say Crisp County first responders were called to the Campers Haven area of Lake Blackshear at around 6 p.m. after receiving calls about an unresponsive person in the lake.

At that time, it was unclear if the person in the lake was near Crisp County or Dooly County. This led to a heavy presence of first responders from Crisp County, Dooly County and state agencies in the area that were attempting to find the person.

Officials say the person was a man in his 50s who was fishing on the Flint River with his son when he had a medical episode and fell into the water. The son reportedly held onto his father until officials arrived.

The man was found in Dooly County and taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 10 p.m., according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.