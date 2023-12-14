We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Tallahassee woman sentenced in 2021 Grady Co. vehicular homicide case

Photo of Jennifer Gallo (WCTV)
Photo of Jennifer Gallo (WCTV)(WCTV)
By Lenah Allen and WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has pled guilty to vehicular homicide after a deadly Grady County crash that happened in 2021.

According to District Attorney Joe Mulholland, Jennifer Gallo pled guilty to 1st-degree vehicular homicide. She was sentenced to 10 years to serve in the state system.

The plea and sentencing comes after Gallo was traveling down Highway 319 on December 29, 2021, when she hit and killed Nora Cooney in a head-on collision, Mulholland confirmed to WALB. Police said she was drunk with a .12 alcohol level.

Gallo had been previously charged with a DUI in Tallahassee in 2017, according to WCTV. The charge was later dismissed.

“This was a really tragic situation for everyone. I mean this young lady was a Florida State student. Had her whole life ahead of her and now she’s going to spend 10 years in prison, be a convicted felon and obviously her dreams of being a veterinarian have pretty much ended. And on the other side you have a family that lost a daughter or a sister. And through a tragic act two families’ lives have been forever impacted.” Mulholland said.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dougherty County School System is investigating an inappropriate relationship between a...
Dougherty Co. School System investigating possible inappropriate relationship between teacher, student
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Community responds after Valdosta High School football player killed in hit-and-run
Mug shot of Demarquiea Brantley
‘Armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect wanted by Albany police
Jason Patterson was sentenced to 96 months in prison and Quintavious Miller was sentenced to...
2 South Ga. men sentenced in gang-related drug trafficking case
Mug shot of former Bainbridge Public Safety Officer Phillip Tarnow
Former Bainbridge Public Safety officer released after turning himself in on sex assault charge

Latest News

Ebony Brooks, 18
Suspect charged in Bainbridge shooting death
Mug shot of Tayvion Winchester
Man arrested on several warrants in Albany
Delays are expected and finding detours is encouraged by law enforcement.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Lee Co. leaves lanes blocked
Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.
Archbold Memorial Hospital employee facing felony charge for misusing over $50k of company transaction card