Fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - At least one person is dead after a head-on collision in Colquitt Co. Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened on Ga. Highway 111 west of Bay Rockyford Road after 3 p.m., involved two vehicles and an unknown number of passengers, according to Georgia State Patrol and the Colquitt County coroner.

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.

