We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in Colquitt County

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.
Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - At least one person is dead after a head-on collision in Colquitt Co. Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened on Ga. Highway 111 west of Bay Rockyford Road after 3 p.m., involved two vehicles and an unknown number of passengers, according to Georgia State Patrol and the Colquitt County coroner.

Investigators and law enforcement are still on the scene.

WALB is working to learn more about the crash and will update you.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care for 9 months.
Carter’s family physician speaks on the health of the former president
Dr. Amber Love, Veterinarian, Bush Animial Clinic
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
Nicholas (Nicklos) Nix Sr.
Man wanted after reportedly assaulting his son, Albany police say
ARCHIVO - El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Casa Blanca, 6 de octubre de 2023. Biden deploró...
Pres. Joe Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service, White House says
Terrance Kegler, 25
APD searching for man wanted for cruelty to children, other crimes

Latest News

Sam Watts said he enjoys giving the community a place to eat for Thanksgiving Day.
Giving back on Thanksgiving: Sam’s Barbecue feeds the Valdosta community
Ice skating returns to the Good Life City, Dec. 18 - Jan. 3 at the Albany Mall Parking Lot.
Ice skating returns to Albany
Dr. Amber Love at Bush Animal Clinic in Albany shares signs and symptoms to look out for such...
Georgia among 11 states with cases of ‘mysterious illness’ in dogs
Photo of Eames Christmas Trees in Albany
Albany Christmas tree business has been bringing the holiday spirit for 60 years