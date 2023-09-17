We're Hiring Wednesday
CVS rolls out new COVID-19 boosters in stores

The CDC recommended the new vaccine ahead of fall and winter
The CDC recommends the shot for people 6 months and older.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doctor Tulessa Hughes has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I remember being at the height of it, patients coming in and just frantic, ‘Oh my God, what is this?’” she said.

The pharmacist even contracted the virus herself. When a vaccine rolled out in record time, she and other healthcare providers were excited. Now the vaccine has a new booster helping to protect against newer variants.

“We want to make sure when those new vaccines roll out that we are protecting the ones that are most typical for that time frame,” Hughes said.

CVS is one of the places you can stop by to get the new booster right now. The CDC recommends the shot for people 6 months and older.

Hughes said they are administering the shot starting at age 5 and up as of now. Pediatric doses of the vaccine for kids 18 months through 4 years old are expected to become available in the coming weeks.

“When a virus comes out it’s rapidly mutating, so that’s why we have the new variants that come out each year,” Hughes said.

Healthcare providers recommend you have a chat with your doctor before being vaccinated. Cost should not be an issue.

“Your insurance will likely cover this vaccine completely for free,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen said. “If not, if you’re uninsured or your insurance doesn’t cover it for some reason, you can qualify for a program where there’s free vaccines.”

Hughes said it’s also a good idea to get your flu shot when you schedule your COVID-19 booster.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

