We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Phoebe doctor talks getting vaccinated as COVID numbers are rising again

Hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s almost time to get the flu shot, and also, new COVID boosters are coming out soon. Many people are concerned about the vaccines.

“We obviously have had to do a lot of vaccinations over the last couple of years with COVID-19 being out. And so I think all of our patients are getting a little bit of vaccine fatigue,” Dr. Derek Heard, family medicine practitioner at Phoebe Putney Hospital, said.

Heard said that vaccines are safe and help protect us from different viruses.

“So although patients are getting tired of it, now is not the time to kind of let our foot off of the gas. We need to make sure that we’re getting vaccinated,” he said.

Hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of COVID cases. They are not to the extent that they were in 2020-2022, but the numbers are starting to rise again. That tends to happen seasonally each year at the end of summer and also in the winter, according to Heard.

Getting the new COVID vaccine is going to be something that is important to protect against the new variant.

“Right now, there is the variant, EG .5, that is probably the most predominant strain that we have. But there’s a new one, BA 2.86, that’s coming out that is also going to be of concern we’re seeing in about seven states right now,” he said.

Heard said that they expect that the BA 2.86 variant is going to become more prevalent. They want to make sure that everyone is given the opportunity to have their best chance at not getting the serious illness, and that’s where the vaccines come in.

Many people are also concerned about taking the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time.

“Oh, it’s definitely safe” Heard said. “The nice thing about both the COVID vaccine formulation and the flu vaccine formulations is that they are not made with live viruses, so there is no risk of there being an interaction with that.”

The CDC said that it’s safe to take both vaccines at the same time.

“However, if a patient is saying that, ‘hey, I’m not quite comfortable taking both vaccines at the same time.’ here I generally say is that if you want to take one and then come back within two weeks to take the other, that’s perfectly okay. But again, it has been noted by the CDC that it is safe to take both vaccines at the same time because neither one is made with a live virus,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the crashed plane in Fitzgerald
1 dead, 1 injured in Fitzgerald plane crash
The assault that led to the off-campus shooting happened Wednesday evening and left one parent...
APD: 1 still wanted in Lake Park Elementary parent-involved incident leading to off-campus shooting
Lake Park Elementary issues statement following parent-involved shooting
Lake Park Elementary in Albany issues statement following parent-involved shooting
The cause of the crash is still unknown at the moment, but the FAA is investigating it.
“He was the most the most amazing, generous person”: Granddaughter of Fitzgerald plane crash victim speaks out
Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph
1 dead in Valdosta shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

September is Suicide Prevention Awarenress Month.
South Georgians spread suicide prevention resources during observance month
No suspects were named in the report.
APD report: Man shot twice in Albany apartment shooting
South Georgia Buddy Walk will be in Unity Park, Valdosta on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 10...
Down Syndrome Association of South Ga. hosts annual Buddy Walk
Jameon Desmond Gaskin
Valdosta man wanted by Albany police, allegedly stole check amounted in $52,000