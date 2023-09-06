Albany church hosts free vaccination clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Polls show that most people believe the pandemic is over, but those feelings are far from fact.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again which is renewing a push for the latest booster shot.

“It is wonderful, the events that we’ve had,” Princess Milledge, Albany resident and church member, said. “We have served approximately 540 COVID shots. That’s a lot of shots. So we have reached a lot of people over these past nine months. Which is great, I think.”

St. Paul Baptist Church recently received yet another grant and they said that they plan to continue using it towards community health efforts.

“We have received a grant again from the Albany State Health & Literacy project,” Pastor Calvin Rollins said. “And this time, God has blessed us to be able to get about $60,000 in this grant. And that’s what we’re going to serve our community through this grant again from Albany State.”

The church’s next vaccination clinic, which is this Saturday, Sept. 9, will be the first of three events.

“Hopefully, by the time we come up with our next event which will be on the 23, the latest shot will be out,” Rollins said. “And we’ll be able to serve that shot as well.”

These events will also have guest speakers, including a doctor who will speak on things like diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease and how these underlying conditions are effected by COVID.

The upcoming events are Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.

“Free food is going to be given away, and we just look forward to having a great time and great fellowship,” Rollins said.

The free vaccination clinic will be on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2605 Sylvester Road in Albany.

