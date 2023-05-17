New Indian restaurant coming to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is about to get a burst of flavorful cuisine when a new eatery opens soon.

Jessi’s Indian Kitchen is set to open on June 2, 2023.

🍛 Here’s what you need to know 🍛 :

Location: The new restaurant will be at 2319 Gillionville Road.

Hours: Jessi’s Indian Kitchen will be open Monday-Saturday for breakfast from 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. The restaurant will also be open on Sunday for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Menu: The menu will feature a variety of authentic Indian curries and stir-fry dishes, featuring chicken, goat, beef, pork, fish, shrimp and fresh vegetables. The dishes are served with rice, naan bread or chapati.

Prices: The prices for main dishes range between $7.99-$12.99. Sides and drink prices vary.

Website: https://jessisindiankitchen.com/index.php

“Whether you’re a fan of fiery curries or prefer milder dishes, we have something to satisfy every palate. From our tandoori chicken cooked to perfection in a clay oven to our fragrant biryanis, our menu offers a wide variety of options for both vegetarians and meat lovers alike,” the restaurant’s website states.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.