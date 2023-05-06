Ask the Expert
ASU graduates over 870 students at spring commencement

Graduates moving their tassels from right to left.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Today, over 870 graduates walked the stage in Albany State’s spring commencement. School officials expressed their interest in what students will accomplish next.

“Our alumni are a part of our foundation and so with each graduating class, it’s almost an additional brick if you will on a long history and legacy of just outstanding and exemplary scholarship,” Vice President of University Relations & Chief of Staff, Wendy Wilson, said.

Wendy Wilson is the Vice President of University Relations & Chief of Staff at ASU.
Students from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Darton College of Health Professions, the College of Business, Education, Professional Studies, and the graduate school participated in the ceremony.

Graduates were inspired by their commencement speaker, Georgia State Senator, Sonya Halpern.

“I hope that they realize that life will take you to many places. And that your line may not be a straight line, and that is okay,” Senator Halpern said. “That in fact that wandering path where you’re kind of exploring is really what life is about. There’s that saying, ‘It’s the journey, not the destination.’ I hope that that’s what they got out of the message.”

Georgia State Senator Sonya Halpern served as the Commencement Speaker.
Graduates said they feel ASU has prepared them for the real world and their future careers.

“My professors were some of the best professors ever, honestly. Despite just teaching us the criteria, they incorporated their real life in the work so that we could understand what we were learning and put it into real life. So that definitely prepared me,” graduate, Heaven Lewis said.

Heaven Lewis is an ASU graduate.
“My plans after graduating are going back to school for accounting to get my CPA to start doing taxes,” graduate, Jada Ford said.

“My plans after college is to pursue a career in Human Resources and also get into real estate. I desire to be a serial entrepreneur,” graduate, Camille Smith said.

Congrats to the class of 2023!

