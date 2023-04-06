Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over $4 million — that’s how much the RedSpeed cameras across Albany school zones have garnered in citations to date since the cameras were installed.

There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.

From the time the cameras were first installed until March 31, 2023, the cameras have generated a total of $4,791,551.30 in citations.

RedSpeed officials said all the citations were issued during the hours per state law.

