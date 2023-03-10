Ask the Expert
Watch: Dougherty Co. marks third year of COVID-19 pandemic

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is marking the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dougherty County was considered an early hotspot for the virus.

Friday marks the third anniversary of the pandemic.

County leaders are holding a Friday press conference to reflect on the third year of the pandemic and for Phoebe Putney Health System and the Georgia Department of Health to share information on vaccinations still available. The press conference is set for 10 a.m.

