Watch: Dougherty Co. marks third year of COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is marking the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dougherty County was considered an early hotspot for the virus.

Friday marks the third anniversary of the pandemic.

County leaders are holding a Friday press conference to reflect on the third year of the pandemic and for Phoebe Putney Health System and the Georgia Department of Health to share information on vaccinations still available. The press conference is set for 10 a.m.

