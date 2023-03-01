SWGA residents federally charged with bank fraud and identity theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sixteen individuals in and around the Americus and Florida community are facing federal bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges amounting to over $165,000.

The following defendants were charged in the federal indictment returned on Feb. 15:

Jalen Tylee Hill aka “Roscoe Hill,” 24, of Americus, is charged with 68 counts of bank fraud, one count of fraud in connection with identification documents, 42 counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail. If convicted, each count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine for bank fraud, a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for fraud in connection with identification documents, two years in prison and a $250,000 fine for aggravated identity theft and a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 for possession of stolen mail.

Tyavia Deashia Richardson, 21, of Edison, GA, is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Richardson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Quontavius Markee Hill, 31, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Hill faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Laquashia Nichole French, 25, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud. If convicted, French faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Accacia Gordon, 25, of Americus, is charged with 13 counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Gordon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Dekeyvia Moasha Blackshear, 22, of Leslie, GA, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Blackshear faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Jenetta Small, 27, of Columbus, GA, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Small faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Jazmon Lace Whitehead, 29, of Oglethorpe, GA, is charged with seven counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Whitehead faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Chasity Lacole Wellons, 28, of Cordele, GA is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Wellons faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Kelbresha Danielle Thomas, 28, of Montezuma, GA, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Kimbreyanna Andranique Peeples, 21, of Butler, GA, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Peeples faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Victoria Carter, 23, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud. If convicted, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Chelsea Ja’Nay Tullis, 26, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud. If convicted, Tullis faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Janita Bre’Shaye Terry, 22, of Columbus, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Terry faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Shaneria Sharae Murray, 31, of Ellaville, GA, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Murray faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Mercedes Lashon Brown, 24, of Americus, is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Jalen is the only defendant that remains at large. According to the indictment, he recruited the other defendants through social media. He allegedly stole the identities of 28 people.

The co-defendants allegedly stole checks out of residential and commercial mailboxes in and around the Americus community and Florida. The checks were allegedly cashed at various banks using other people’s identification to commit bank fraud on 14 occasions.

According to the indictment, the total amount of theft is $165,743.68.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.