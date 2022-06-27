Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up.

As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.

In the past three weeks, DPH Spokeswoman Kristen Patten said more than 60,000 new cases were reported from 10 South Georgia counties. That includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Echols, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Tift, Turner, and Lowndes counties.

“We also know that a lot of people are using the at-home test and those are often not reported back to us. So, of course, the number that we are seeing is probably on the lower end of what is actually in our communities at this time,” Patten said.

Dr. Cameron Nixon of Southwell Medical Center said the good thing is that the medical center hasn’t had any COVID-related deaths as it did during the peak of the pandemic a couple of years back. Although the number of positive COVID cases is increasing, Nixon said he doesn’t don’t believe there will be another wave or surge, like with the Delta and Omicron variants.

“But we’re seeing that it’s really highly contagious and a lot of people are catching it in the last two weeks and this is in our surrounding areas, as well as Tift County,” Nixon said.

Medical professionals said the CDC’s COVID guidelines are still very important and should be practiced to help slow down the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Lockwood was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in Albany.
Update: Suspect identified in Lee Co. high-speed chase
Three suspects — Jataveous James, 19, Javen Ransom, 24 and Joshuah Burden 18 — were named in...
Update: 2 in custody, 1 wanted in deadly Blakely shooting
The AC units were discovered damaged on Wednesday when churchgoers noticed that it was hot.
Albany church air condition units vandalized
Coffee County
Douglas PD warning residents of false social media post
Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, fire department crews responded to the 200 block of W....
Update: 2 Albany fires investigated as arson

Latest News

Investigation underway after body found in Cordele
Investigation underway after body found in Cordele
Local free HIV testing at a Walgreens near you.
DPH partners with Walgreens for National HIV Testing Day
WALB
June 27 marks National HIV Testing Day
WALB
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases