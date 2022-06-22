Albany, Dougherty Co. open cooling stations to beat the heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County are opening a number of cooling stations to beat the heat as a heat wave moves into southwest Georgia.

will be open on June 22. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friendship Baptist Church will be open on June 23. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

will be open on June 23. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Bethel AME Church will be open on June 24. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

will be open on June 24. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Driskell Park will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in downtown Albany will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on June 22. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 23-24.

will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on June 22. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 23-24. The Northwest Library Branch will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 22 and June 24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on June 23.

will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 22 and June 24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on June 23. The Southside Library Branch will be open on June 22-23. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 22. It will be open from 3-6 p.m. on June 23.

will be open on June 22-23. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 22. It will be open from 3-6 p.m. on June 23. The Tallulah Massey Library Branch will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

will be open on June 22-24. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The Westtown Library Branch will be open on June 22-23. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 22. It will be open from 3-6 p.m. on June 23.

will be open on June 22-23. It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 22. It will be open from 3-6 p.m. on June 23. The first floor conference room of the Microbusiness Enterprise Center will be open on June 24. It will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.







Transportation to the cooling stations will also be available. It will be provided by Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Church.

Here’s how to catch a ride to a cooling station:

Call (229) 435-9971 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

After 5 p.m., call (229) 854-0742.

Security at the cooling stations within the city will available.

For police needs or medical assistance at the cooling stations, call the non-emergency line at (229) 431-2132. For emergencies, call 911.

