DOCO public works sees 76% turnover rate

Right now public works only has one truck driver and 7 trucks.
By Molly Godley
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In 2021, Dougherty County Public Works had a 76% turnover rate, an issue they say stems from COVID-19.

The Public Works Director Chuck Mathis said the reason they lost employees was due to the pandemic, but another reason was pay. He’s hoping a pay study will help them increase employees’ salaries.

Mathis said right now, they have 57 positions and out of those, they need to fill 19.

Chuck Mathis is the Dougherty County Public Works Director.
“It’s tough to fill the services people expect when you don’t have staff,” said Mathis.

Some of those services are road maintenance, fleet maintenance, storm drainage, cleaning up after storm damage, and spraying for mosquitoes.

The positions they’re looking to fill are truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and other labor positions.

“I’ve got seven trucks and only have one truck driver, so God forbid that we have an emergency and need our trucks to move tress,” said Mathis.

Mathis said he’s losing some employees three to six months of being on the job. Typically, they leave because of pay, but Mathis said something they don’t think about is the county benefits.

Dougherty County Public Works saw a 76% Turnover Rate during 2021
“Most people want the now gratification. We have some of the best benefits of any entity around here,” said Mathis.

That’s ten paid holidays, annual sick and vacation time as well as a defined retirement plan.

“Once you meet retirement requirements, you’ll get this money for the rest of your life. Retirement comes in at 15 years at 65 or 25 years and 55 you’re eligible for full retirement,” said Mathis.

Being in the business for 40 years, he said the payoff you get from the job outweighs any negatives.

“I enjoy serving the people in Dougherty County. I enjoy what I do every day to be able to provide the services that citizens pay taxes for as a taxpayer myself it’s a gratifying feeling,” said Mathis.

Mathis is hoping for higher wages after the pay study will be completed and implemented in the next annual budget.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

