Update: Lowndes Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation, 1 dead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A deputy in the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting incident just before noon Friday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been asked to launch an investigation into the incident.
A man has died in the incident, according to Austin Fiveash, Lowndes County coroner. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said one of his deputies was threatened at The Gables Apartment Complex on St. Augustine Road.
Paulk would not give any further details, saying the GBI would release more information at a later time.
The GBI said deputies were attempting to serve a court pickup order when the incident happened. The GBI also said no deputies were injured.
WALB’s Jennifer Morejon will have more on this developing story soon.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.