ASU President talks HBCU funding in pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Trust of Historic Preservation said this month they’ll give $650,000 in grant money to several HBCUs. Albany State University is not on that list but they will get federal funding.
The CARES Act set aside nearly 1.4 billion dollars in additional funding for HBCUs. Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have also pledged to give more financial. ASU President Marian Fedrick said the money will be well-spent.
“Mitigating COVID-19 making sure our campuses are safe, having resources for our students in order to be safe in this environment as well as direct dollars to the student,” she said. “We don’t have all of those specific numbers right now, but we will over the next couple of months.”
Fedrick said all institutions are struggling in some way due to COVID-19. But she said they “were already a little less funded than some of our other institutions. And that’s been historical so we’re trying to catch up there, so when you have to stop, pivot, change for a pandemic or any type of major event it does set us back a little bit.”
The school has diverted money from other areas to purchase things like personal protection equipment, hand sanitizers, and masks.
Fedrick said the role HBCU’s play in the world is important so it’s important they stay afloat. She also says, for those who attend, the sky is the limit.
Referring to Vice President Kamala Harris she told WALB, “having an African American female HBCU graduate in the White House is phenomenal. And what I hope it’s doing is showing all of our students everywhere that they can do what they want to do they can be what they want to be and there should be nothing stopping them.”
