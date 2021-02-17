Red Cross assisting SWGA families after Monday tornado

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Red Cross of Southwest Georgia is assisting those affected by a Monday tornado that went through Southwest Georgia.
The Red Cross said it is continuing to work with emergency partners to identify hard-hit areas and families.
On Tuesday, Red Cross volunteers gave out clean-up kits to families in Damascus while the organization was out assessing the damage.
“At this time, the Red Cross is assisting nine families with their immediate emergency needs. Volunteers provided resources that can help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and health services. Caseworkers will continue to provide guidance to families as they begin the difficult recovery process ahead,” the organization said in a release.
Eight of those families are in Early County and the other is in Miller County. The Red Cross is currently helping 23 people total following Monday’s severe weather.
“The number of people in need of help may grow as outreach efforts continue,” the Red Cross said.
The Red Cross asks that anyone with emergency needs caused by Monday’s severe weather to call (1-800) 733-2767.
