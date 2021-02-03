Wild Adventures’ Shirley dies at 78

She was believed to be the oldest living female Asian elephant in the U.S., possibly the world

Shirley, a female Asian elephant at Wild Adventures, died at 78. (Source: Wild Adventures)
By Jordan Barela | February 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 4:07 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Despite her home’s name, Shirley lived out her retirement in serenity at Wild Adventures.

The theme park announced Shirley’s passing Wednesday.

Wild Adventures said it’s believed that Shirley was the oldest living Asian elephant in the United States, and possibly the world.

“Shirley was beloved and cherished by all that had the honor of meeting her and will be dearly missed,” the theme park said in a Facebook post.

