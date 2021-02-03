Wild Adventures’ Shirley dies at 78

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Despite her home’s name, Shirley lived out her retirement in serenity at Wild Adventures.
The theme park announced Shirley’s passing Wednesday.
A female Asian elephant, Shirley was 78.
Wild Adventures said it’s believed that Shirley was the oldest living Asian elephant in the United States, and possibly the world.
“Shirley was beloved and cherished by all that had the honor of meeting her and will be dearly missed,” the theme park said in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.