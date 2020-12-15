The Good ‘Mask’ City: Breaking down Albany’s mask ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City has a mask ordinance on the books. But what does the ordinance mean?
The ordinance was adopted by the Albany City Commission in September 2020. The ordinance passed in a 4-3 vote.
The ordinance applies to anyone 10 or older living in or visiting the corporate city limits of Albany.
The ordinance goes into effect when the number of COVID-19 cases for a two-week consecutive period is more than 100 per 100,000 people in Dougherty County.
The ordinance will be lifted by either the Albany City Commission or by the state. It is also not enforceable once Dougherty County’s infection rate falls below 100 per 100,000 people.
A mask, whether it be made from a homemade fabric, surgical mask, a scarf or bandana is acceptable. As long as it covers both the nose and mouth.
Double layers for a mask give better protection.
The city’s ordinance said there are “common sense exceptions.”
You don’t have to wear a mask when in your home, car or when outside practicing social distancing or in a business that chose not to require a mask.
Participants in sporting events should follow masking requirements from the organizer.
Churchgoers are not required to wear a mask in their place of worship but are strongly recommended and encouraged to do so.
Masks are required to be worn in city owned or operated buildings. Business owners can require face masks to be worn in their businesses.
Business owners can also allow people to enter their business without a face mask — if the proper signage is posted at all public entrances. The following signage has to be put up: “This location does not consent to the enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”
The Albany Police Department will be responsible for enforcing the ordinance, according to city officials. Anyone who sees a violation can report it to the police department at (229) 431-2132.
City officials said the police department’s goal is to “educate our citizens that we are under a city ordinance that requires the wearing of face-coverings while in public.” Officers will have a supply of masks to give to those that don’t have one and they will also communicate the importance of wearing one.
Before a penalty, a warning will be issued. If one refuses, a fine between $25-$50 could be imposed.
There are exceptions to Albany’s mask mandate, which the city said is based on Gov. Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 executive order.
Those exceptions are:
- People who are eating or drinking.
- People who have difficulty putting on or taking off a face-covering without assistance.
- People who have a religious objection.
- People who have a medical reason for not wearing a face covering.
Back in the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dougherty County was declared an early hotspot for the virus.
