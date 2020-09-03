Albany City Commission passes mask mandate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has passed a mask mandate.
The mandate was passed in a 4-3 vote. Mayor Bo Dorough broke the tie in favor.
Jon Howard, Bob Langstaff, Jr. and Demetrius Young voted in favor. Matt Fuller, BJ Fletcher and Chad Warbington voted against the mandate.
The mandate went into effect Thursday afternoon.
Albany leaders debated whether they want residents to wear masks at a Thursday called meeting.
The commission discussed whether to make it an ordinance to wear one in public within the city.
Commissioners heard from many people like business owners and doctors about their thoughts on the ordinance.
A lot of people had concerns about how this would be enforced.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
