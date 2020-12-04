Preps underway and supporters ready to hear President Trump speak in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Preparations are underway at Valdosta Regional Airport for President Donald Trump’s arrival Saturday. A few of his supporters are already camping out!
The “front row joes” have arrived in Valdosta. These supporters come from all over the country to attend Trump rallies.
They tell us they’re super excited to be here.
“Glad to be here this is my 73rd Trump event,” said Richard Snowden from Delaware.
He tells us he left home Thursday at noon and drove down. He says it’s very important to support the president.
He thinks it’s great what the President is doing for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Melody Black is also from out-of-state. She arrived from Minnesota and says she’s ready to fight for our country.
”I am super excited to hear from our president. It’s going to be an epic event tomorrow,” said Black.
“I’m excited, it’s always great to see friends that you’ve made and I’ve made lifelong friends coming to these rallies,” said Sharon Anderson from Knoxville, Tennessee. This is her 15th Rally.
For those planning to attend, parking is free in a field near 2000 Potato Roll Lane.
There will also be bus transportation provided to the venue from parking.
Gates open at 3 p.m. and the President is expected at 7 p.m.
You’re not allowed to go to the airport to attend this event.
You must go to the remote parking location and ride the bus.
Screenings for everyone are similar to those done when you fly on a commercial airline. That includes temperature checks.
You must wear a mask and limit personal items.
Hand sanitizer will be accessible.
You’re urged to come early for faster entry.
No homemade signs, banners, professional cameras with a detachable lens, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, backpacks or large bags will be permitted inside.
Madison Highway will also be closed.
WALB News 10 will bring you live coverage on-air and online through the WALB News 10 app.
