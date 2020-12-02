Suspect indicted in Ally Johnson’s death

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man arrested in connection to nine-year-old Ally Johnson’s death has been indicted, according to prosecutors with the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Semaj Moss, 18, was indicted by a grand jury in Tift County on Tuesday. He was indicted on malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges.
Moss was arrested in October and charged with murder in Johnson’s death. Johnson was found stabbed to death at Peterson Apartments in Tifton on Oct. 6.
WALB is working to get a copy of the indictment. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
