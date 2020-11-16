Meet the candidates in Georgia’s Senate runoff races

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes are on the Peach State for its two runoff elections for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats.
Incumbent Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are looking to keep their seats from Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.
Here’s how all four stand on the issues:
David Perdue
Incumbent Georgia U.S. Senator
Republican
Here are the issues David Perdue is running on:
- COVID
- Perdue said his number one focus is the "safety and security of all Georgians during these challenging times."
- Perdue is encourgaing the recommended safety precautions: hand washing, social distance and wearing a mask.
- ECONOMY
- Perdue says over the last three years, Georgia has rolled back "onerous" regulations, cut taxes for Georgia families and small business, and rolled back "Dodd-Frank regulations that had crippled community and regional banks."
- Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has secured billions in relief for Georgia small businesses and workers through the Paycheck Protection Program, which he says has saved more than 1.5 million jobs.
- As the Peach State continues to fight COVID-19, including prioritizing the health of the American people and economy relief, Perdue believes the policies he's enacted before can do it again.
- SAFETY
- Perdue believes the state needs police and criminal justice reform to make sure there is "equal justice for all Americans."
- Perdue opposes the defund the police movement. He says he will continue to fight to "ensure law enforcement has the resources they need to keep our communities safe."
- Perdue cosponsored the JUSTICE Act, which he says ensures "police are representative of the communities they serve, provide more de-escalation training to officers, equip more officers with body cams, and create a database for police misconduct offenses."
- EDUCATION
- Proposed the bipartisan School Safety Clearinghouse Act. This will "enhance school safety nationwide through communication, innovation and new technology.
- HEALTHCARE
- Perdue says he believes in protections for Americans with pre-exsisting conditions.
- Perdue says he is working with President Donald Trump and the Senate to "ensure transparency in prescription drug pricing.
Jon Ossoff
Georgia U.S. Senate Challenger
Democrat
Here are the issues Jon Ossoff is running on:
- ECONOMY
- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ossoff says he'll support policies that'll help Georgia families make and save more money, fast and generous direct emergency relief during economic crises, among others.
- Ossoff says to create millions of jobs, he'll support the "most ambitious infrastructure program in history."
- HEALTHCARE
- Ossoff says he'll work to make "great" health insurance a "simple, afforadable, reassuring reality for all of us."
- Ossoff says he'll vote to protect Medicare and support offering all Americans a public health insurance option as an affordable alternative to private insurance.
- INFRASTRUCTURE
- Ossoff says he'll push for an "unprecedented American infrastructure program that includes big, overdue investments in transportation and transit, clean energy, energy efficiency, public health, communications, research and development, emergency response, and environmental cleanup."
- ENVIRONMENT
- Saying the environment is vital to our health, Ossoff says he'll make energy and environmental policy "on the basis of scientific evidence — not lobbying by polluters."
- Ossoff says he'll support a historic infrastructure plan that includes "massive investments in clean energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection."
- CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM
- Ossoff says he will champion to pass a New Civil Rights Act that "strengthens civil rights laws and advances comprehensive criminal justice reform."
- Ossoff says he will work to "reverse the militarization of local police forces, enhance due process and human rights protections for all citizens, ban private prisons, end cash bail, reform prisons and raise conditions of incarceration to humane standards, abolish the death penalty, legalize cannabis and end incarceration for nonviolent drug offenses."
Kelly Loeffler
Incumbent Georgia U.S. Senator
Republican
Here are the issues Kelly Loeffler is running on:
- AGRICULTURE
- Loeffler says farmers, ranchers and proudcers "feed and fuel America."
- As a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Loeffler says one of her top priorities is looking out for Georgia's farming communities.
- HEALTHCARE
- Loeffler says she believes the solution to healthcare costs is not a " government-run system that would get rid of employer-provided insurance, shutter our hospitals and raise taxes on the middle class. Instead, we need to implement reforms that will lower health care costs, empower patients with more choice and increase access to quality care."
- As a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Loeffler says she's committed to delivering real relief for all Americans.
- ECONOMY
- Loeffler says she supports policies that "empower job creators, roll back regulations that hinder growth and allow employees to keep more of their hard-earned money."
- Loeffler says she will continue to push policies that encourage companies to stay in the United States and create new employment opportunities for all.
- EDUCATION
- Loeffler says it's important to equip the next generation with the tools and resources they need to "become our nation's future leaders." She says whether this is done with a four-year degree, an apprenticeship program or a trade school.
- Loeffler says as a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, she says she is dedicated to ensuring children get the best education possible.
- IMMIGRATION
- Loeffler says for "far too long," the immigration system "has been broken and our law enforcement officers have been left vulnerable to loopholes that risk our nation’s sovereignty."
- Loeffler says she supports policies that "secure our border, keep our country safe, and defund dangerous sanctuary cities."
Raphael Warnock
Georgia U.S. Senate Challenger
Democrat
Here are the issues Raphael Warnock is running on:
- AGRICULTURE
- If elected, Warnock says he'll defend farmers and work to grow the state's agriculture economy.
- Warnock says he believes the state needs "consistent policies that accommodate the uncertainty our farmers have to deal with and the diversity of our state’s products."
- HEALTHCARE
- Citing past experience fighting for Medicaid expansion and proposed cuts to children's health care programs, Warnock says he will continue to "protect, improve and build upon the Affordable Care Act."
- Warnock also says he will continue to defend for pre-existing conditions; support legislation to lower prescription drug costs, encourage Medicaid expanision and support rural and urban hospitals.
- EDUCATION
- Warnock says he supports "robust" Pre-K programs that will ensure every child gets a "fair start to nutritional programs that nourish students to learn and to ensure that our children are getting the best education, (and) he believes we need to invest in teachers and schools so that they have the resources they need."
- Warnock supports reducing higher education costs and supporting student loan and forgiveness programs, which he says will make four-year degrees a "possibility for anyone who wants to attend college."
- CLIMATE
- Warnock says we "urgently" need leaders who will accept the "science, invest in infrastructure, and combat the climate crisis that is already at our door."
- If elected, Warnock will advocate for rejoining the Paris Climate Accords and building on the international commitment to fighting climate change; prepare Georgia's coastline for rising sea-levels with investments in green infrastructure, structural reinforcement and climate science and pushing for investments in resources, infrastructure and education in communities of color to benefit in energy cost savings.
- CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM
- Warnock, if elected, plans to work to "responsibly" fund police departments while increasing accountability and ensuring "our communities can support critical services outside of the criminal justice system;" reduce gun violence; reform the bail system and end mass incarceration.
As the runoffs' election date nears, there are a number of important dates to keep in mind.
The runoff election date is set for January 5, 2021.
