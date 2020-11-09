LIST: Important dates for the Georgia Senate runoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This year’s election cycle is not over for the Peach State. Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats are both headed to runoffs.
Republican Incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are hoping to keep their seats against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively.
Below are some key dates for the runoff elections:
- November 18, 2020: The earliest day a registrar can mail an absentee ballot for the runoff.
- December 7, 2020: Deadline to register to vote in the runoff election.
- December 14, 2020: Early voting begins.
- January 5, 2021: Runoff election date.
