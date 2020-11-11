Interactive: Tracking DCSS high schools' graduation rates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) said Tuesday that the district’s graduation rate has remained above 80 percent for the fifth year straight.
Overall, the district’s four-year graduation rate is 83.3 percent. The school system said this rate is near the state’s average of 83.8 percent.
How has each individual DCSS high school fared with getting its students across that stage and into the next chapter of their lives? Use this interactive to track each DCSS high school’s graduation rate since 2011. The graduation rate is reflected as a percent.
