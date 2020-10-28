New grocery store opens in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Cairo hosted a grand opening for a new grocery store.
Director of the Operations Charles Danik said the process took about six months from start to finish.
He said the community has been anxiously waiting for the opening, and they’ve received positive feedback.
Danik said they hope this addition brings Grady County a lot of opportunities.
“We like going into areas where we feel like we can serve the community and we thought we’d be a great fit,” said Danik.
“I feel great about this new grocery store. We needed a new grocery store in Cairo and this one is really neat, and it’s clean and the prices are right,” said Bobby Powell, Cairo resident.
Danik said they are working on acquiring more locations around the southeast.
